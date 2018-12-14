759,428 kanal state land reclaimed: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI government will protect each and every penny of the people adding that those who have illegally benefitted from their influence will have to pay back every penny of the usurped amount.

The Punjab government has set its directions in the first 100 days and targets have been pinpointed.

Meanwhile, indiscriminate action has been initiated against the powerful land grabbers during the campaign against encroachments. So far, around 759,428-kanal precious state land has been recovered from various squatters. The total cost of the retrieved land goes to billions and trillions of rupees which is almost equivalent to the development budget of the Punjab province. In fact, this is not an ordinary achievement as indiscriminate action has been initiated at such a large scale for the first time. The PTI government has shown no leniency to anybody during this operation while no government could dare to take action against the land grabbers in the past. The credit goes to the PTI government that it has initiated vigorous action against the land mafia soon after coming to power.

He stated this while addressing a press conference at the Chief Minister’s House on Thursday. Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan and spokesman to Punjab government Dr Shahbaz Gill were also present. The chief minister elaborated that 56,264-kanal land has been recovered in Lahore; 22,788-kanal state land was recovered in Gujranwala Division and another 136,000-kanal land was retrieved in Faisalabad Division.