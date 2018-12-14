NATIONAL T20 CUP: Multan beat Peshawar Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Hosts Multan Region won their second successive National Twenty20 Cup match beating Peshawar by five wickets at the Multan Stadium on Thursday.

Batting first, Peshawar managed only 132-6 with Multan reaching the target in the 19th over. Hasan Raza (67) played entertaining knock for Multan by smashing four boundaries and one six during his 54-ball knock.

Earlier, bowlers bowled well to restrict Peshawar to low total. Fawad Khan (40), Raees Ahmed (36) and Muhammad Mohsin (33) were the main scorers for Peshawar. For Multan, Muhammad Irfan (2-34), Zulfiqar Babar (1-18), Muhammad Imran (1-22) and Bilawal Bhatti (1-27) bowled well.

Multan earlier defeated Karachi in their opening match.

Scores in brief: Peshawar Region 132-6 in 20 overs (Fawad Khan 40, Raees Ahmed 36, Muhammad Mohsin 33; Muhammad Irfan 2-34, Zulfiqar Babar 1-18, Muhammad Imran 1-22, Bilawal Bhatti 1-27). Multan Region 133-5 in 18.5 overs (Hasan Raza 67, Muhammad Imran 21 not out; Muhammad Junaid 3-31, Muhammad Mohsin 1-17, Imran Khan Sr. 1-22). Man-of-the-Match: Hasan Raza (Multan Region).

Karachi Region White beat Fata Region by 7 runs: Karachi Region White 130-7 in 20 overs (Khurram Manzoor 79; Muhammad Irfan Jr 4-33, Zia-ul-Haq 1-16, Asad Afridi 1-21, Kashif Bhatti 1-23). Fata Region 123-6 in 20 overs (Mukhtar Ahmed 52, Asif Afridi 33 not out; Fawad Alam 2-18, Arshad Iqbal 2-22, Raza Hasan 1-15, Rahat Ali 1-17). Man-of-the-Match: Khurram Manzoor (Karachi Region White).