Fri Dec 14, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

Samundri DPS students donate to dam fund

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

FAISALABAD: The students of Divisional Public School, Samundri donated Rs0.1 million for the Dam Fund.

The students donated the amount through the savings from their pocket money. The donation cheque was handed over to the Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch at his office.Director Public Schools Ch Ashraf, Principals M Shahid, M Abbas, coordinator Ayesha Khalida were present on the occasion while the girls and boys’ heads Ahmed Ibrahim, Hadia, Maryam and Safa represented the respective schools. The divisional commissioner appreciated the sentiments of the students, saying the nation was determined to building the Diamar-Basha Dam.

