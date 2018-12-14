Golden Star advance in Yasin Cricket

LAHORE: Golden Star Club marched into the 3rd round of 34th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beating strong Stags Club by 6 wickets at Stags Ground on Thursday. of the match

Scores: Stags Club 117/7 in 20 Overs (M Saad 21, Hussain Mirza 14, Junaid Ali 17, Abuzar 11, Daniyal 20, Zeeshan Shabir 3/21, Sadaqat Ali 2/19). Golden Star Club 118/4 in 17.5 overs (Asif Ali 51, Azmul Haq 56, Kamran Afzal 3/19).