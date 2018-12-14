Vendor hired to provide control system for BRT

PESHAWAR: The TransPeshawar (TP) Board of Directors has finalized hiring of System Control Goods and Services (SCGS) vendor for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

One of the key vendors for BRT system, the contractor will be responsible for design, supply, installation, operation, and maintenance of the four major project components for the SCGS including intelligent transport and fare systems.

According to the release, these four sub-systems will include Intelligent Transportation System (ITS), including systems for real-time passenger information, fleet scheduling, and fleet management, fare system, including electronic fare media, mobile app, automatic fare collection, electronic fare validation, and settlement and clearance processing.

The vendor will also provide station management, physical security, CCTV camera, general cleaning and light maintenance, and landscaping.

It said as construction work is progressing fast, the TransPeshawar are aligning operational requirements for the BRT system simultaneously.

The buses are in the final stages of delivery to Peshawar, vehicle operating company has been finalised and now SCGS service provider is also in place.