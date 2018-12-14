KP Assembly criticises US for placing Pakistan on its black list

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution, criticising the US government for placing Pakistan in the ‘Black List’ and stated that minorities were enjoying full religious freedom in Pakistan.

A joint resolution was tabled by minorities’ MPAs, Wazirzada and Ravi Kumar of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. All the parliamentary leaders put supported that move before presentation.

In the resolution, the minority lawmakers condemned the Trump administration for placing Pakistan in the Black List and said that the Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and other minorities were enjoying full religious freedom and their worship places were fully protected by the government in Pakistan.

In another resolution, the provincial assembly asked the federal government to shift the main office (headquarters) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited from Lahore to Peshawar as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were the major producing areas in Pakistan.

PTI MPA Zahir Shah Toru in his resolution stated that some 1,000 mm/cfd gas was releasing daily in the system wherein the Punjab share was only 60 mm/cfd while the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was sharing about 400 mm/cfd in the system.

“Headquarters of SNGPL and other national institutes must be in the federal capital where the officials could be easily approached,” he said and added that shifting of main SNGPL offices to Islamabad would also end sense of deprivation amongst the small provinces.

The ANP parliamentary party leader Sardar Hussain Babak while supporting the resolutions also demanded that the main office of the Wapda (Wapda House) should be shifted from Lahore to the federal capital.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly also passed other resolutions pertaining to constructing Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway, building water reservoirs and providing electricity to Upper and Lower Dir districts from Golen Gol electricity projects.

The resolutions, which were approved unanimously, were tabled by Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel, Bahadar Khan and Inayatullah Khan.