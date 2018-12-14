Gen Bajwa-Sidhu ‘hug’ gives Kartarpur opening momentum: IHC

Islamabad : India’s High Commissioner for Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has maintained that opening of Kartarpur corridor was under discussion between Pakistan and India through diplomatic channels for quite sometimes, but it got momentum after hug of Indian cricketer turn politician Naujat Singh Sidhu with Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad, in August. The two countries were engaged about it since 550th death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib is due next year.

Talking to The News briefly in a diplomatic reception on Wednesday evening, he said that opening of Karatarpur corridor is a good omen for the relations of the two countries. The high commissioner, while discussing about the polls in five Indian states where elections were held this week, said that the table has turned on the ruling parties of all the states.

The beauty of the Indian system is that none of the five states one single report has emerged about any irregularity in the electoral process. A party that has lost majority even with one single member conceded the defeat wholeheartedly. This is all about democracy since people have faith in the system and exercise their right of franchise with wisdom.

Ajay Bisaria said that the results of five states elections where the incumbent government has lost the power have accepted the results. “It doesn’t mean that the polls that will be held after six months will also throw the similar result as people have earned maturity, and they know fully well that who should be better for the country in centre and who is good for the state polls.” He said that general election will be held in India in May next. Indian high commissioner was reluctant in confessing that the results of five states elections are indicative of returning of secularism in India since communal forces have been defeated. The outcome has strengthened the democracy in India as the result of the elections in question, the high commissioner insisted.