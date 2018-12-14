SC forms JIT to probe illegal sale of Indian DTH device

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan has constituted a Joint Investigation Team to probe the illegal sale of Indian DTH device in the Pakistan market.

The order was passed by a three member bench of the Apex Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar while hearing the case in Islamabad on Thursday. Director General FIA will head the JIT which will comprise representatives from FIA, Customs, PTA and Pemra.

The court directed the JIT head to take action in the matter within three weeks and ascertain as to how the Indian DTH is brought to Pakistan and how the money is transferred to India.