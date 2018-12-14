Gas panic

CNG stations in Karachi are closed for an indefinite period, causing great inconvenience to residents. I am a student of the University of Karachi and I travel in public transport on a daily basis. For the last couple of days, I have been facing a lot of trouble as there is not enough number of buses on roads. The transport authorities have said that they will not resume their services unless the gas issue is resolved. Wide roads of the city are totally empty with only a few private vehicles plying on them.

The shortage of buses has caused problem for school- and office-going people who are reaching their schools and offices quite late. Rickshaw and taxi drivers are asking for high fares as they know that commuters have no other option but to avail their services. While the PM has taken notice of the situation, the opening of CNG stations is still uncertain. The relevant authorities must take proper steps to resolve the problem at the earliest.

Durr e Sameen

Karachi