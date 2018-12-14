PTCL upgrades services in Multan

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has upgraded Gulgasht and New Multan exchanges through its network transformation project (NTP), a statement said on Thursday.

Under the project, PTCL has planned to transform 100 exchanges across Pakistan, of which 53 had already been upgraded. The new and improved network enables customers enjoy a faster, more reliable and high-speed unlimited internet, it added. To offer better customer experience, the turnaround time for complaint resolution has been reduced considerably.

This shows that the project already had a positive impact in terms of efficiency in reducing mean time to rectify (MTTR); thus, a more effective customer services department, it said.