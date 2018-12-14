CMK cyclists rally to play up PSX

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and Critical Mass Karachi (CMK) organised a bicycle ride for creating awareness about saving, investment in capital market, and highlighting the apex bourse as the prime destination for local and foreign investors, a statement said on Thursday.

The handout said the participants of the ride that started from Clifton and passed through the business district of Karachi visited the PSX and interacted with the management of the apex bourse.

Around 200 CMK cyclists, many of whom are corporate professionals, doctors, architects, engineers, and business owners, took part in the bicycle rally, the statement added.

The effort was to bring to focus the need to invest in Pakistan for the progress and prosperity of the country’s economy.

Richard Morin, Managing Director of PSX, addressed the participants and informed them that PSX was at the forefront of serving investors and helping companies to grow.