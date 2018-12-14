close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

Rupee remains firm

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

The rupee closed firmer on Thursday, as the supply of the greenback was sufficient to meet the mild demand for the dollars from importers, dealers said. The rupee ended at 138.89 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 138.90. However, in the open market, the rupee ended 0.57 percent, or 80 paisas, down at 140.10 against the dollar. Trading was lethargic and there was not much demand from importers, a dealer said.

