Mirza assumes his new responsibilities today

ISLAMABAD: The newly appointed Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Media Yousaf Beg Mirza will assume his new responsibilities on Thursday (today).

Yousaf said he was well-acquainted with the media issues and would hold series of meetings with the APNS, CPNE, PBA and PFUJ to iron out issues.

Mirza has his office on the 5th floor of PM Office and his second office would be established in Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. With his appointment, the number of PM’s media advisers has become two, as Iftikhar Durrani has already been performing his duties as special adviser.