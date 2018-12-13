Google lists Bushra as top trending person in Pakistan

ISALAMABAD: Google has released its list for most searched people in Pakistan. The Google Trends Year in Search 2018 is based on search terms that had the highest spike in 2018 as compared to the previous year.

1. Bushra Bibi: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, was the most trending person in Pakistan. She tied the knot with Imran Khan prior to the 2018 general elections in the country. In a ceremony to mark the government’s 100-days in power, Imran Khan gave credit to Bushra Bibi. “In the 100 days, I want to give credit to Bushra Begum. In these 100 days, I took one day off and want to praise her for such a difficult life during the last 100 days.”

2. Meghan Markle: coming on the second position was the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. Her marriage to Prince Harry in May was among the most talked about and reported events of the year. Since then the former Suits star has announced that the Royal Couple are expecting their first child.

3. Meesha Shafi caused a major stir this year when she levelled sexual harassment allegations against co-singer Ali Zafar. This year in trending searches on the local horizon, Shafi comes at the third spot. The issue also led to a defamation suit against the Coke Studio singer by Zafar. Shafi came under spotlight being the first-high profile person to become a part of the #MeToo campaign in Pakistan. She also received support from the United Nations women in ‘Me Too’ campaign.

4. Reham Khan: Fourth on the list is the no-holds-barred former wife of Imran Khan. Former BBC presenter Reham Khan released an autobiography this year, which presented more than a sneak peek into her life, especially the years spent with the cricketer-turned-politician. The book, even before its release, generated a fair amount of controversy.

5. Sylvester Stallone: The American actor and director also dominated the searches this year. The actor, who shot to fame with Rambo films, will have his latest movie Rambo V: Last Blood released in 2019.