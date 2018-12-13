Ashfaq elected PFF president

ISLAMABAD: Ashfaq Husain Shah becomes the new president of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), winning the elections with overwhelming majority on Wednesday.

Ashfaq, who hails from KPK and a candidate of Doghar Group, secured 17 votes against three received by his opponent Anwarul Haq Qureshi.

Doghar Group swept all the posts in the elections with majority.

For the posts of vice president, Aamir Doghar (MNA from Multan) bagged all the 20 votes. Sardar Naveed Haider and Zahir Shah took 18 votes each.

Earlier in the elections for women seats, Farzana Rauf, Javaria Zafar and Taswar Aziz elected by securing 14 votes each.

Election Commissioner Aamir Saleem Rana conducted the PFF elections in a free and fair manner. The official notification of the PFF elections would be made public today (Thursday).

Sitting secretary PFF Col (r) Ahmad Yar Lodhi was also present on the occasion.