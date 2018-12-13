CM inaugurates rickshaw service for solid waste collection in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday inaugurated rickshaw service for collection and dumping of solid waste from the provincial capital and its adjacent areas.

He formally handed over the new machinery and vehicles costing Rs80.5 million to the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP).

The new fleet of vehicles included 20 rickshaw dumpers, 18 containers, four water bowsers, two trucks, one excavator and four tractors.

The chief minister said his government was putting the provincial institutions on modern lines in order to address the problems of the people. He said the new system would soon be introduced at divisional level.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai, Information Minister Shaukat Ali, District Nazim Asim Khan, Secretary Local Government Zahir Shah and others were present on the occasion. The chief minister said the government was taking steps to deliver. He said the solid waste management system would further be improved and strengthened. He said the government introduced this new fleet to remove difficulties of the people of Peshawar and provide a safe and better environment to them.