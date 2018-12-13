Call for production of quality human resource

LAHORE: Speakers at an international conference have said that there is a need to ensure production of quality human resource at the academic institutions to provide best services in banking, insurance and business sectors for improving economy of the country.

The conference was organised by Punjab University Hailey College of Banking and Finance in collaboration with Higher Education Commission of Pakistan at Old Campus here on Wednesday. Khalil ur Rehman highlighted the importance of awareness and promotion of the concept of Halal products. He expressed his opinion regarding business models of Halal products and Punjab government’s role in formalising Halal industry through certifications and standardisation. Prof Niaz Ahmad said that banking sector should improve quality of services and provide maximum facilities to the customers. He said the latest technological developments in the field of banking sector must be introduced. Qasim Nawaz said that there was a shortage of qualified human resource in banking, insurance and business sectors. He said there was a need to revise the curriculum at the academic institutions. Almas Hyder said, “We lack planning regarding the long-term financing necessary to launch mega projects.

Diabetes: Punjab University Chief Medical Officer Dr Tahseen Zameer has said diabetes is also rapidly increasing in our society due to our unhealthy life style adoption and is becoming an epidemic. She was addressing the teachers, employees and students at awareness and early diagnostic camps regarding diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol and uric acid for university population here on Wednesday. A large number of teachers, employees and students attended the medical camps and were medically examined.

In her address, Dr Tahseen Zameer said that elevated serum cholesterol level was one of the most important risk factors for coronary artery disease. She said that undiagnosed type 2 diabetes had become a common condition in our country. She said that screening for the detection of undiagnosed diabetes was very important. She said that by early detection of raised cholesterol and blood sugar levels, we could reduce the risk of developing heart attacks, stroke, kidney failure and loss of vision. She said that for control of raised cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar levels first and foremost strategy was lifestyle modification advice which included regular walk, healthy food intake and avoidance of junk food.

Flower contest: The Dry Flower Competitions were held here at the Government College University Lahore on Wednesday where students from different colleges and universities used the floral art as a medium to promote sustainable use of plant waste materials.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of the competitions organised by the university’s Horticulture Society at the Abdus Salam Hall.

Addressing the ceremony, GCU Horticulture Society Adviser Prof Zaheer-ud-Din Khan said they conduct these competitions every year to highlight the environmental issues and promote sustainable use of plant waste materials. He said that students had used plants’ waste materials, and blended the contemporary trends of floral art with the innovative ideas to raise awareness about environmental challenges.