Opp flays govt for barring Hamza from going abroad

LAHORE: Opposition in Punjab Assembly on Wednesday strongly condemned the government for allegedly barring opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz from boarding a flight and putting his name on blacklist, terming it worst kind of political victimisation and warning that the government should commit ‘victimisation’ of the opponents to the limits which it could itself face in future.

The parliamentary leader of PPP, Hasan Murtaza, demanded that accountability should not be confined to the politicians only and should be done across the board to make it justifiable. PML-N members warned the government against going too far in its ‘victimisation’ so as to destroy the entire system.

Speaking on a point of order soon after the question hour, PML-N member Waris Kallu drew the attention of deputy speaker towards FIA’s action of barring the leader of the opposition Hamza Shahbaz from boarding a flight and putting his name on blacklist. He said the FIA’s move was illegal and violation of Lahore High Court’s order wherein Justice Baqar Najfi had directed the agency to inform the court before taking any punitive action against the leader of the opposition. He expressed sorrow that the government had gone too far in victimisation of PML-N, giving an impression that it was there forever. He said all elected members should be given due respect according to the law and parliamentary norms, and warned that the opposition wanted the government to function and continue but the rulers seemed to be in a hurry to wind up the entire system by crossing all limits.

The deputy speaker Dost Mohammad Khan Mazari admitted that laws regarding production orders of members and dealing with those facing the legal procedures needed amendments. He said a House committee would be formed shortly for the purpose comprising senior members to do needful work. He said the chair saw all members at par regarding their privileges and respect, adding that he wanted all members of the House to be given due respect.

Hasan Murtaza expressed sorrow that the government had committed a highly condemnable act which could not be justified and defended at any forum. He alleged that the government ministers were acting as spokespersons of NAB and pinpointing their opponents for arrest which gave it the look of victimisation and not accountability. He asked if the accountability in Pakistan was the fate of the politicians only. He said PPP had suggested the PML-N to amend articles 62 and 63 but the party ignored it under the influence of sheer lust of power.

Khalil Tahir Sindhu said the government bias against PML-N knew no limits as it allowed Prime Minister’s crony Zulfi Bukhari to fly abroad despite that his name was in ECL but Hamza Shahbaz was barred from taking the flight despite that his name was not on ECL. He warned the government against going too far in sowing the seeds of animosity with the opposition and be prepared to face the same attitude in future. Former speaker of the assembly, Rana Muhammad Iqbal said the ‘illegal’ arrest of the opposition leader had breached the privilege of entire House and advised the government to prevent the privilege and honour of this august house from tarnishing with such bad moves.

Law Minister Raja Basharat said FIA and NAB were not under Punjab government and his government could only resolve the issues of the opposition members which fell under the purview of its own domain. Regarding the production orders of Khwaja Salman Rafiq, he said the PML-N during its ten years rule totally ignored the production orders of Maulana Azam Tariq, Ch Moonis Elahi and Ashraf Sohna etc. The minister said the PML-N had never cared for making any laws regarding improving the regulations for producing the members facing legal action. He said the government would call reports of the matter from the authorities concerned and inform the House. Another minister, Ch Zaheeruddin, said if the PML-N members had committed wrongdoings they must face the repercussions.

Earlier, minister for jails Zawwar Hussain assured a questioner that the government would improve the standard and hygiene of food provided to the prisoners. He was replying to PML-N’s Ashraf Ansari who said he had been in the jail for ten days and found that extremely poor and unhygienic food was provided to the prisoners which was not even fit for the consumption of animals. The minister assured of providing better medical facilities to the prisoners and increasing the visits of jail doctors from the existing once a week.