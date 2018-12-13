close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2018

Polio teams stopped from vaccinating children

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2018

WANA: A group of people (lashkar) belonging to Dotanikhel tribe on Wednesday stopped polio teams from vaccinating children in Toikhla tehsil in South Waziristan tribal district as a mark of protest for non-acceptance of their demands. The protesters walked through various areas and blocked Wana-Zhob Highway to traffic.

