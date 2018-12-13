Polio teams stopped from vaccinating children

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WANA: A group of people (lashkar) belonging to Dotanikhel tribe on Wednesday stopped polio teams from vaccinating children in Toikhla tehsil in South Waziristan tribal district as a mark of protest for non-acceptance of their demands. The protesters walked through various areas and blocked Wana-Zhob Highway to traffic.
