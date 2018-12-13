If medicines not available…Should Mithi hospital be closed down: CJP

THARPARKAR: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday observed if medicines are not available, the Mithi hospital should be closed down. He further said that the management made emergency ward by putting a few tablets.

The CJP arrived in Thar on a one-day visit to review first-hand the plight of the locals. Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Ejazul Ahsan, Chief Justice of Sindh High Court and Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah are accompanying the chief justice.

The chief justice visited the Misri Shah RO plant where he was given a briefing regarding the capacity of the plant. “The plant is Asia’s biggest and is run on solar energy,” the top judge was briefed. Justice Nisar also drank the water from the plant to check its quality.

Justice Nisar will also tour the Mithi Civil Hospital, Thar Coal Power Plant and Islamkot District Hospital. Security has been tightened in Mithi owing to Justice Nisar's visit.

On December 7, while hearing a suo motu notice over child deaths due to malnutrition, the chief justice had announced that he will be visiting Thar and had directed the Sindh government to make arrangements.

“Newborn children are dying in Thar and there are also issues pertaining to the supply and distribution of water over there. I don’t want to tour only the good areas but also ones where poverty and issues are prevalent,” the top judge had remarked.