A matter of skills

Numerous training institutes and capacity-building academies are operating at the national and provincial levels in Pakistan. More often than not, professional who aren’t passionate about fostering talent and inculcating leadership skills are hired as faculty members at these educational institutions and academies. It has also been noticed that positions of authority at training institutes and academies are often occupied by people who promote ethnocentrism and resist any form of positive change. This is why our training institutes and academies have failed to produce trained employees who can make a difference in their respective fields.

It is, therefore, essential that those who are passionate about training young people and motivating them to develop their professional abilities should assume positions of authority at these institutions. This will enable young people to hone their skills.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad