close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 13, 2018

A matter of skills

Newspost

December 13, 2018

Numerous training institutes and capacity-building academies are operating at the national and provincial levels in Pakistan. More often than not, professional who aren’t passionate about fostering talent and inculcating leadership skills are hired as faculty members at these educational institutions and academies. It has also been noticed that positions of authority at training institutes and academies are often occupied by people who promote ethnocentrism and resist any form of positive change. This is why our training institutes and academies have failed to produce trained employees who can make a difference in their respective fields.

It is, therefore, essential that those who are passionate about training young people and motivating them to develop their professional abilities should assume positions of authority at these institutions. This will enable young people to hone their skills.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost