Education woes

Our education system is in a deplorable state and desperately requires an overhaul. Syllabi need to be revised at all levels as students are being taught outdated information. Moreover, our education system has fallen victim to dubious practices. Exam papers are often leaked and teachers are often bribed to allow students to cheat in their exams. The absence of strict invigilation during exams makes it easier for students to indulge in these practices. In addition, the marking system isn’t entirely fair.

Unfair practices in the education system and the low quality of education makes it exceedingly difficult for people to excel in their studies and improve their life chances. Most students struggle at the university level because there is a substantial difference in the quality of education offered. Revised books and syllabi are needed to raise the standard of education. If this is not done with immediate effect, we will soon become a backward nation. The concerned authorities ought to look into this matter and take appropriate measures to safeguard Pakistan’s future.

Zain Gul

Karachi