Safe travel

Although public transportation is arguably the cheapest mode of commuting in large cities, it isn’t always the safest and most women-friendly travel option. A majority of women face harassment while travelling in public buses. Many of these instances of harassment go unnoticed. This clearly reflects the lack of respect shown towards women. Sexual harassment has always been a major obstacle that makes it difficult for women to excel in their careers.

In today’s world, mobility remains a pressing challenge for women. Not all women can afford to travel in ride-hailing cab services, which are considered safer. The city administration must play a critical role in ensuring women’s safety by training and deputing female police officials. Steps must also be taken to introduce separate buses for women.

Faazila Baig

Karachi