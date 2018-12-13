Experts call for adopting holistic approach towards universal health coverage

Experts at an advocacy seminary said on Wednesday that there was need to adopt a holistic approach towards addressing the issue of universal health coverage. They were speaking on the occasion of “Universal Health Coverage Day” at the seminar organised by a Health, Education and Literacy Programme (HELP) at a local hotel.

The objective was to sensitise media and seeking its role on the issue of the non-availability of health facilities to common people, resulting in an increased burden on the economy of the country.

Ex-senator and author Javed Jabbar acknowledged the role of media in raising awareness about health issues and the change which has been witnessed since the creation of Pakistan when the life expectancy was around 40 years to the present-day situation when people live beyond 60 years. However, he called for a need to raise further awareness.

“The best thing is that the present regime has made it its political agenda to address issues of increasing population, malnutrition which is resulting in stunting of children and also the basic right of access to quick, equitable and affordable health facilities to all.”

While giving the example of neighbouring country Iran, which is a theocratic state, he said no couple is allowed to enter into a marriage contract until they are properly aware of family planning. “A special session with the intending couple is held before their marriage, with an Aalim, who makes sure that the couple is fully aware of their responsibilities ahead,” he added.

He said the population of the country has increased to six-folds since independence and this is the basic reason that whatever good works has been done in the health and education sectors has been undermined.

He said that media is passing through the worst crisis of its history in Pakistan and both print and electronic media are facing a severe financial crunch, yet they are highlighting health issues to a great extent. “But there is need to have a holistic approach towards universal coverage of health and the whole society will have to take the responsibility.”

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Fehmina Arif said that in Pakistan 62 children out of 1,000 die before reaching their first birthday. She said Pakistan currently ranks 5th amongst countries with the highest burden of TB.

To improve the health indicators of the country, affordable, accessible effective and high quality health services are required for all. Other speakers included Prof. Kauser S Khan from the AKU, Prof Aisha Mehnaz, renowned paediatrician, Prof Neelkanth and Hilda Saeed.