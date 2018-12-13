Call for banning foreign treatment of public representatives

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has sought a ban on foreign treatment of public representatives and civil servants of the country.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, PMA Centre Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said a mandatory provision must be in place requiring ailing public representatives to get themselves treated only at the government-run hospitals.

"This will definitely improve the public sector hospitals," Dr Sajjad said. The PMA secretary general also sought an increase in the health budget of the country to the six per cent of the total GDP in accordance with recommendations of the World Health Organisation.

Dr Sajjad thanked the Chief Justice of Pakistan for expressing concern over unsatisfactory healthcare system in the country. He also called for efficient utilisation of budgetary allocations in the health sector. He lamented that diagnostic facilities in the country were not up to the mark. He stressed the need for an efficient mechanism to ensure quality healthcare for the people