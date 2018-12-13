close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
December 13, 2018

Call for banning foreign treatment of public representatives

Karachi

A
APP
December 13, 2018

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has sought a ban on foreign treatment of public representatives and civil servants of the country.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, PMA Centre Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said a mandatory provision must be in place requiring ailing public representatives to get themselves treated only at the government-run hospitals.

"This will definitely improve the public sector hospitals," Dr Sajjad said. The PMA secretary general also sought an increase in the health budget of the country to the six per cent of the total GDP in accordance with recommendations of the World Health Organisation.

Dr Sajjad thanked the Chief Justice of Pakistan for expressing concern over unsatisfactory healthcare system in the country. He also called for efficient utilisation of budgetary allocations in the health sector. He lamented that diagnostic facilities in the country were not up to the mark. He stressed the need for an efficient mechanism to ensure quality healthcare for the people

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi