CM bans transfers, postings in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has imposed a complete ban on all kinds of transfers, postings in the province except the ‘under process’ cases relating to School Education Department.

“Chief Minister Punjab has been pleased to impose complete ban on all kinds of transfers, postings except against vacant posts, with immediate effects, till further orders,” said a directive issued by the CM Secretariat.

It further stated that “the under process procedure of postings/transfers in School Education Department shall continue”. The directive also stated that “in case any posting/transfer is required to be made on hardship/compassionate or extreme administrative grounds, prior approval will be sought from the chief minister through summary”.

This is noteworthy that the chief minister himself has been under immense pressure from the MPAs as well as his cabinet members over the issues of transfers, postings. Since August, reports relating to differences, tug-of-war between CM and other noted figures of the PTI Punjab government had also surfaced on multiple occasions, with transfers, postings being the major cause of conflict.