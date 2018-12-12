close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
Agencies
December 12, 2018

4 killed in Brazilian cathedral shooting

Top Story

A
Agencies
December 12, 2018

CAMPINAS, Brazil: Four people were killed and four others were injured after a gunman opened fire during Mass inside a Catholic cathedral in southeast Brazil on Tuesday, officials said.

The gunman ended up killing himself, officials said. The man entered the cathedral at the conclusion of a midday Mass on Tuesday and began firing, according to the Military Police of Campinas.

In addition to those killed, at least four people were injured during the attack.

According to local fire department officials, the man was carrying two handguns, at least one of which was a .38 caliber revolver. He reportedly committed suicide directly in front of the cathedral’s altar.

“We do not have information on motivation or who the victims were,” Alexandre Monteiro with the military police told O Globo newspaper. “Most [were] elderly, innocent people and he [the suspect] ended up firing on all these people. The scene is desperate, a great tragedy.”

