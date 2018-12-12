Seto breaks 200m butterfly world record

SHANGHAI: Japan’s Daiya Seto smashed Chad le Clos’s short-course record in the men’s 200m butterfly as he grabbed gold at the World Championships to stun the South African on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Seto pipped his more famous rival by only 0.08sec to make a piece of history on the first day of action in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

Seto, who won bronze in the 400m medley at the Rio 2016 Olympics, just about held off Le Clos down the stretch to triumph in 1min 48.24sec.

Le Clos also beat his previous world-leading time of 1:48.56, set in Singapore in 2013, but the reigning long-course and short-course champion had to settle for silver.

A distant third was China’s Li Zhuhao. “I am so happy and surprised that I set a world record. I wake up every day wanting to set a new record and I finally did it, it is amazing,” said Seto.