Seven drug peddlers held

OKARA: Police Tuesday arrested seven narcotics dealers with a heavy quantity of drugs and liquor. The police arrested accused Zafar Iqbal with 450 gram charas, accused Shazia Bibi with 400 gram charas, accused Khushi Muhammad with 610 gram charas, accused Khizar Hayat with 19 litre liquor, accused Imran with 55 litre liquor, accused Muhammad Imran with 53 litre liquor and accused Muhammad Waqas over running a distillery. Cases are registered against the accused accordingly.