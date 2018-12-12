CM bans transfers, postings in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has imposed a complete ban on all kinds of transfers, postings in the province except the ‘under process’ cases relating to School Education Department.

“Chief Minister Punjab has been pleased to impose complete ban on all kinds of transfers, postings except against vacant posts, with immediate effects, till further orders,” said a directive issued by the CM Secretariat.

It further stated that “the under process procedure of postings/transfers in School Education Department shall continue”. The directive also stated that “in case any posting/transfer is required to be made on hardship/compassionate or extreme administrative grounds, prior approval will be sought from the chief minister through summary”.

This is noteworthy that the chief minister himself has been under immense pressure from the MPAs as well as his cabinet members over the issues of transfers, postings. Since August, reports relating to differences, tug-of-war between CM and other noted figures of the PTI Punjab government had also surfaced on multiple occasions, with transfers, postings being the major cause of conflict.

Moreover, names of some of the senior members of the PTI Punjab government also remained in news owing to their differences with bureaucracy and junior officials who were also transferred on political pressure. Some of the PTI members while backing the move stated that it was a right step as in order to ensure good deliverance, the officials must remain posted for a noticeable period so that their performance could well be assessed. “How can we expect any official to deliver while he is facing the threat of transfer at the hands of politicians,” said a senior member of Punjab government while talking to this correspondent. It is pertinent to mention that the PTI government has just completed its 100 days in Punjab and with prime focus on deliverance, the leadership believes that officials must be given time so that they could deliver properly. Besides, sources said the ruling party MPAs in their respective constituencies have also been under immense pressure over transfer, posting issues and this decision has also come as a relief for them. This correspondent tried to contact Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, who wasn’t available for comment.