Testing the creativity of members

Islamabad: The Floral Art Society (FAS) organized a competition with the topic “Creativity” where participants were required to create vase and make arrangements with main focus on cacti and succulent plants, while flowers and other plant material were also allowed to be incorporated in the arrangement. In order to give all members an equal chance, the participants were divided into two groups, A and B. A comprised of less experienced members and B had seasoned arrangers. Two hours were given to the participants. The competition was judged by Farhana Azim and Aisha Zahid both appreciated the concept and designs created.

The meeting was very well attended and began with Tilawat from the Holy Quran by Ishrat Saghir followed by minutes of the October meeting presented by the General SecretaryYasmin Salman.

Prize winners group A 1) Nuzhat Saeed; 2) Farhat Shahid; 3) Nilofer Rehman. Commendable: Shahida Gandapur and Shakeela Khaleel Group B 1) Musarrat Zain; 2) Ghazala Abdullah; 3)Humaira Babar. Commendable Zeenat Saleem; Wiqar Bolani and Huma Ehsan, the chief guest, wife of the Ambassador of Japan, Reiko Kurai and Farhana distributed prizes to the lucky winners.