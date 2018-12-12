close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2018

Families of blasts victims compensated

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2018

WANA: The district administration South Waziristan distributed compensation cheques among the victim families of landmine blasts on Tuesday. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ladha sub-division Furqan Ashraf disbursed cheques for Rs1.2million among the sufferers during a function held at his office.

He handed over cheques worth Rs300,000 to three families of martyrs and Rs100,000 to injured. On the occasion, he said besides special perks, the government had also framed a system to compensate the bomb blast victims of South Waziristan.

