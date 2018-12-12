close
Test centres

Newspost

December 12, 2018

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) conducts several tests for different posts every month. Thousands of candidates apply for each job opportunity. The issue which is troubling a majority of candidates is that the FPSC holds almost all exams in Karachi. A large number of people have to travel to the city to take the exam and its gets increasingly difficult for them to cover the cost of travelling and accommodation.

In addition, students from lower-income households cannot even go to the city due to financial constraints. The FPSC must take effective steps to establish at least one centre in every division so that aspirants from all areas can appear in the exams at their convenience.

Assad Ali

Dadu

