Rangers arrest MQM-South Africa activists, recover ‘biggest ever cache of weapons’

The paramilitary Rangers force on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two activists of the Muttahida Quami Movement’s South Africa network and recovered the “biggest cache of weapons ever seized from the city”.

According to a spokesperson for the force, soldiers carried out an intelligence-based targeted raid in Sector-10, North Karachi and after facing some resistance arrested two suspects. The detained men were identified as Mustaqeem and Muqeem who were said to be associated with the MQM’s South Africa network.

During interrogation, the suspects told officials about weapons hidden in a house. A raid was then conducted at House No. R-369 in Block-8, Azizabad, from where a huge cache of weapons was recovered.

The weapons include 195 rifle grenades, ninety eight 40mm grenades, 52 hand grenades, 13 Alumenting grenades, 90 Avan bombs, 11 RPG-7 rockets, 49 safety fuses, 170 detonators, 17 kilogrammes of explosives, two RPG-7, a grenade launcher of 40mm, two MP-5, six MG, five LMGs, an HMG, two dragonair snipers, four Submachine guns, a 222 bore rifle, a .22 bore rifle, six 7mm rifles, two G-3 rifles, two 30 bore pistols, four under barrel SMG grenade launchers, an NVG, one 17AGS, a telescope, thirteen spare butt stocks SMGs, 107 different weapons’ magazines, 17,160 bullets of SMGs, 100 bullets of G-3, 3,770 bullets of 222 bore rifle, 332 7mm rifle, 21,820 bullets of LMG, 380 bullets of 8mm rifle and 10 trip flares.

Initial investigations from the suspects revealed that after the March 2015 raid by the paramilitary force at the MQM headquarters in Azizabad, they went into hiding but remained in continuous in contact with the MQM’s South Africa network.

Mustaqeem said that in 1992 he fled to India where he lived with Javed Langra and later in 1993 he returned to Pakistan and has remained involved in criminal activities since then. He added he was in constant touch with Shujauddin alias Bobby of the South Africa network.

Moreover, both suspects were assigned rekey of different political parties’ leadership and were also tasked to target them. According to the spokesperson, Sindh Rangers DG Maj Gen Muhammad Saeed also inspected the weapons and met the officers and officials who took part in the operation and appreciated their work.

MQM-L hitmen among nine ‘criminals’ arrested

Paramilitary Soldiers arrested nine suspects, including three target killers, during raids in different parts of the city.

Mirza Abdul Raheem Baig alias Saadi, Suleman and Azfar Hussain alias Martial, associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), were arrested in Gulbahar, Nazimabad and Jauharabad. They were said to be involved in targeted killing, street crime and other heinous crime cases, according to a Rangers spokesman.

Moreover, six suspects were arrested for their involvement in various cases of street crime, robberies and possession of illegal weapons during raids conducted in Al-Falah, Nazimabad, Sharifabad and Baloch Colony. They were identified as Daniyal, Zubair alias Sindhi, Younus alias Dhobi, Nazimuddin, Arbaz Ali and Shoaib Anwar.

Arms and ammunition were seized and the suspects were handed over to police for further legal action.

Sanitary worker shot dead by robbers

A sanitary worker was killed by robbers in District Central’s Firdous Colony.

SHO Hidayat Hussain of Gulbahar Police Station said 35-year-old Javed Masih, a resident of Zia Colony in District Korangi, was working near Rehmania Heights when two men riding a motorcycle were looting a passerby, Zahid. When Masih sensed danger and attempted to run to safety, one of the robbers shot him in the chest, killing him on the spot.

The victim’s body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and later handed over to his family after medico-legal formalities. A case has been registered and an investigation was under way.