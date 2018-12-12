BankIslami, Jubilee Life sign deal

KARACHI: BankIslami has signed the referral model agreement with Jubilee Life - Window Takaful Operations, the country’s leading life insurance and takaful operator.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony held at BankIslami head office to commemorate the partnership aimed at expanding Islamic banking in the market.

Senior management and representatives of both the organisations were present at the ceremony where by Syed Amir Ali, president and CEO, BankIslami, and Javed Ahmed, managing director and CEO Jubilee Life duly signed the agreement to mark this collaboration.

Amir Ali said, “Ever since our establishment in 2004, our mission has been to create value for our stakeholders by offering authentic, Shariah-compliant and technologically advanced products and services. I am confident that this alliance will facilitate our customers to the fullest with a one window Takaful solution via our branch network, which is spread across Pakistan.”