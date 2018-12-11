Rehman Baba Express given Multan route

MULTAN: Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Amir Daud Pota Monday said Rehman Baba Express from Peshawar to Karachi had been given route of Multan in order to facilitate the people of South Punjab. During a meeting with members of Multan Dry Port Trust here, Pota said the train using the new route would reach Multan at 10:30 pm daily. He said Railway Multan Division was on second number across the country with regard to infrastructure and on third number in revenue generation. Pota said passengers from Multan to Faisalabad had increased to 97pc after restoration of Faisalabad Express.

He said efforts were underway to restore Multan to Pindi Thal Express and Shah Rukan-e-Alam Express. Pota said the inquiry and reservation system was being modernised. He said trains from seven different divisions reached Multan and now special focus was being given on goods trains. On the occasion, President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Sarfraz, Chairman Multan Dry Port Trust Kh Fazal, Deputy Divisional Superintendent Railway Azhar Riaz, Divisional Commercial Officer Nabila Aslam and other senior officers were also present.