3 confectionaries sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed three confectionaries and imposed heavy fines on 12 food business operators while carrying out a province-wide operation against sweets production units here on Monday. The operation was held on the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Usman. Food safety teams visited 59 production units to inspect the quality of sweets, hygiene and food safety standards. Muhammad Usman said that PFA has sealed production units for violating the rules of provincial food law. He said that substandard artificial flavours, loose colour, and inferior quality ghee were being used in the preparation of sweets.