229 arrested

LAHORE: Lahore DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir has said all divisional SPs have been given special task to arrest criminals involved in heinous crimes. Police operations wing has also issued its performance report of November.

According to the report, as many as 229 accused of 85 gangs were arrested and an amount of Rs1.2 crore was recovered from the gang members.

Police have arrested 475 criminals and recovered 88 rifles, three Kalashankove, 57 guns, 502 revolvers & pistols, two daggers and more than 8,340 bullets from their possession.

IGP: Protection of lives and properties of public besides supremacy of law in society is prime responsibility of Punjab police for which all officials should work like a well coordinated team and not feel hesitation in sacrificing their lives for public service in this regard.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Amjad Javed Saleemi expressed these views while issuing a message to all field formations. He said all reforms and policies introduced during the reign of my predecessors should remain continued besides implement the new reforms in true letter and spirit.

OPC: As a result of efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, a UAE based expatriate Pakistani has got back possession of his 10 marla plot worth five million rupees. Waseem Akhtar, Vice Chairperson OPC, said this while presiding over a meeting.