Action plan for rights protection drafted

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Human Resource & Minority Affairs Aijaz Alam has said that for the protection of human rights an action plan has been drafted to actualise the goals of Punjab Human Rights Policy, 2018 by Provincial Task Force on Human Rights.

Addressing the ceremony in connection with Human Rights Day here on Monday, provincial minister for Human Resource & Minority Affairs Aijaz Alam said that for the protection of human rights an action plan has been drafted to actualise the goals of Punjab Human Rights Policy, 2018 by Provincial Task Force on Human Rights. He said that establishment of District Committees for Human Rights have been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business. The minister said that Complaint Management System has been designed by the HR&MA Department through PITB to make effective communication and resolution measures regarding human rights violations in Punjab and this system is in test phase. He appreciated the role of HR&MA Department with collaboration of different organisations to hold such an important ceremony.

At the end of ceremony, certificates were distributed among different social activists, school children and employees of human rights department. A memorial shield also presented to the minister by organiser of the ceremony. The children presented a special drama on violation of human rights and a beautiful solo performance.