Tue Dec 11, 2018
December 11, 2018

No more

Newspost

In an interview to a US-based newspaper, Prime Minister Imran Khan has minced no words in telling the US that Pakistan will not act as a hired gun. If the past is anything to go by, the US opened its coffers for Pakistan only when it has its own axe to grind. After fulfilling its vested interests, it has always left Pakistan in the lurch.

It is pertinent to mention here that the US has poured in trillions of dollars in the Afghan war but to date it has failed miserably to achieve its objectives. Despite the presence of the US troops in Afghanistan, more than 45 percent of the country’s territory is under the Taliban’s control. To conceal its own failures in Afghanistan, the US has blamed Pakistan for not doing enough to get rid of terrorism. It is time that the Trump administration recognised Pakistan’s efforts that it has done to bring peace and stability in South Asia.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

