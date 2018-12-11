close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 11, 2018

Swindler arrested

National

December 11, 2018

MANSEHRA: The police arrested a swindler, who impersonated as an officer of various security agencies and National Accountability Bureau, deprived people of their money in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh provinces.

"The accused was wanted by the police in Peshawar, Attock, Rawalpindi and other parts of the country on charges of swindling people of millions of rupees," Zaibullah Khan, DPO said on Monday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan