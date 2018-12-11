Swindler arrested

MANSEHRA: The police arrested a swindler, who impersonated as an officer of various security agencies and National Accountability Bureau, deprived people of their money in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh provinces.

"The accused was wanted by the police in Peshawar, Attock, Rawalpindi and other parts of the country on charges of swindling people of millions of rupees," Zaibullah Khan, DPO said on Monday.