Tue Dec 11, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

IMC pledges Rs100mln to dams' fund

Business

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company Limited (IMC) has pledged Rs100 million to the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister’s Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund to contribute to the country’s efforts to achieve long-term water security, a statement said on Monday.

The handout said Ali S. Habib, chairman IMC, and Ali Asghar Jamali, chief executive officer IMC, presented the cheque of Rs20 million, the first tranche of the pledged total, to Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman IMC Ali S. Habib said as a Pakistani, it was their responsibility to play a role in the betterment of our country.

