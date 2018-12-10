Body found in Swat fields

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: The body of a youth was found in the fields in Sambat area of Matta tehsil of Swat district on Sunday, police said.
They said that unknown killers had thrown the body of the youth after killing him. They added that body has been sent to Matta hospital for autopsy and was yet to be identified. The police registered the case and started investigation.
