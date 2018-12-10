close
Mon Dec 10, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 10, 2018

Body found in Swat fields

National

December 10, 2018

MINGORA: The body of a youth was found in the fields in Sambat area of Matta tehsil of Swat district on Sunday, police said.

They said that unknown killers had thrown the body of the youth after killing him. They added that body has been sent to Matta hospital for autopsy and was yet to be identified. The police registered the case and started investigation.

