December 10, 2018
December 10, 2018

Shahbaz to attend NA session today

Top Story

INP


ISLAMABAD: The 6th session of National Assembly (NA) will commence from Monday at Parliament House. Speaker NA Asad Qaiser will chair the session.

President Dr. Arif Alvi summoned the session at 4pm. Important national issues besides routine proceeding will be taken into consideration.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif will attend the session. NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has already issued his production order.

The Speaker has directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and concerned authorities to bring Shahbaz Sharif to attend the session on a daily basis under the rules.

