‘Govt to explore all options for uplift of tribal districts’

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Governor Shah Farman on Sunday said that the government was committed to exploring all possible options for the development of tribal districts. Speaking at a scholarship awarding ceremony here, the governor announced that hundreds of youths in tribal districts would get jobs in the next few months. The governor said the government was keen in resolving matters relating to Fata’s merger issues, adding, 95 percent issues had been solved by the government. The ceremony, organised at Dr Abdul Qadir Auditorium (Gomal University) by Wana Welfare Association (WWA), was attended by high profile dignitaries from the province including DIG Dera Circle Dar Ali Khattak, Commissioner Dera Division Javed Khan Marwat, DIG Saeed Khan Wazir, Ajmal Wazir, spokesman to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, notables of the South Waziristan and a large number of students hailing from South Waziristan. The governor stated that several mega projects were underway in the South Waziristan district, which would benefit the area people. Shah Farman called upon the notable and elite of the region to come forward and extend support to the government and identify major issues confronting people. “About 0.1 million families from South Waziristan would get health cards facility while hundreds of youths of the area would be employed in FC, Levies and other public sector departments,” he added.

Meanwhile, governor distributed scholarships among the talented students belonging to South Waziristan district.