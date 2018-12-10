DC corners in superstores abolished, rate lists revised

LAHORE: Adviser to Chief Minister, Ch Muhammad Akram, announced abolishing DC corners of edible items in the superstores in the city, besides revising the rate lists by including the stakeholders in order to streamline the prices.

Furthermore, the government has already started restructuring of the price control committee and new committees would start working by January 1, 2019. Additionally, the government has been expanding the monitoring and price checking in the open markets too, he added.

During the visits of different makeshift markets, including Shadman, Wahdat Road and others, he said that the situation of the makeshift markets was improving with the regular checks of the government. He believed that presence of the government officials could ensure the price control mechanism and implementation of the official price list. He said that the government was devising the system for better price mechanism in the city.

However, number of items were not sold in the weekly makeshift markets on account of wrong pricing fixation issue while all the missing vegetables and fruits were sold just outside these markets on almost double rates by the same vendors who used to sell their products inside the makeshift markets.

This week the price of potato new was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs16 to 18, and potato stored at Rs9 to 10 per kg. The price of onion was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs18 to 20 per kg. The price of tomato was declined by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg. Garlic China was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs92 to 95 per kg, and garlic local at Rs58 to 60 per kg, it was sold at Rs80 per kg, and China variety was sold at Rs100 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs165 to 170 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, Ginger Thai at Rs107 to 110 per kg, while it sold at Rs160 per kg. The price of brinjal was declined by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs14 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg.

Price Cucumber farm was reduced at by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. Bitter gourd farm was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Spinach price remained unchanged at Rs17 to 18 per kg, sold at Rs20 to 25 per kg. The price of methi was stable at Rs14 to 15 per kg, not available there on account of wrong pricing issue.