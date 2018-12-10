A disrespectful ad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
As a citizen, I wish to protest against a recent newspaper ad by the Sindh Institute of Ophthalmology Hyderabad that specifies that only non-Muslims can apply for the post of sanitary workers. This ad is not just derogatory, discriminatory and divisive, but also a violation of the constitution of Pakistan. The appearance of such mindless and insensitive ads has been an on-going practice by various state institutions and there is not a single individual in parliament or the Senate, who has stood up and taken a position on this issue.
The Sindh government must issue immediate orders for the withdrawal of such demeaning ads that reserve janitorial assignments to non-Muslims. When there is an inescapable need to allocate a quota for a special category of individuals, this must be applied to all managerial tiers and not be limited to janitorial work.
Naeem Sadiq
Karachi
