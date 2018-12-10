close
Mon Dec 10, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 10, 2018

A disrespectful ad

Newspost

December 10, 2018

As a citizen, I wish to protest against a recent newspaper ad by the Sindh Institute of Ophthalmology Hyderabad that specifies that only non-Muslims can apply for the post of sanitary workers. This ad is not just derogatory, discriminatory and divisive, but also a violation of the constitution of Pakistan. The appearance of such mindless and insensitive ads has been an on-going practice by various state institutions and there is not a single individual in parliament or the Senate, who has stood up and taken a position on this issue.

The Sindh government must issue immediate orders for the withdrawal of such demeaning ads that reserve janitorial assignments to non-Muslims. When there is an inescapable need to allocate a quota for a special category of individuals, this must be applied to all managerial tiers and not be limited to janitorial work.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost