A disrespectful ad

As a citizen, I wish to protest against a recent newspaper ad by the Sindh Institute of Ophthalmology Hyderabad that specifies that only non-Muslims can apply for the post of sanitary workers. This ad is not just derogatory, discriminatory and divisive, but also a violation of the constitution of Pakistan. The appearance of such mindless and insensitive ads has been an on-going practice by various state institutions and there is not a single individual in parliament or the Senate, who has stood up and taken a position on this issue.

The Sindh government must issue immediate orders for the withdrawal of such demeaning ads that reserve janitorial assignments to non-Muslims. When there is an inescapable need to allocate a quota for a special category of individuals, this must be applied to all managerial tiers and not be limited to janitorial work.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi