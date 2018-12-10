Buzdar urged to take notice of Nankana police high-handedness

NANKANA SAHIB: The attitude of the police could not be changed in ‘New Pakistan’ as they are doing the same old policing in a new uniform.

Addressing a press conference here at the press club on Sunday, M Arif of village Chora Langar said that SHO Mangtanwala police station Rana Sajjad Akbar and four other police personnel, including sub-inspector Nazim Hussain and ASI Ghulam Mustafa, barged into his house on the night of December 3.

He alleged that the accused police personnel broke the locks of a cupboard and took out three-tola gold ornaments, cash, and a licenced weapon.

“When we asked about the raid, SHO Rana Sajjad Akbar misbehaved with me and my brother Khalid Mehmood. They took us to the police station and again misbehaved with us there,” he alleged.

Arif said that he gave an application to the Anti-Corruption Establishment the next day. He said the furious SHO came to his house on December 5 in response to the application and tortured his family members.

Police registered fake case of keeping illegal weapons against him and a fake case of heroin against his brother Khalid Mehmood. He said the court had released him on bail while his brother had been sent to jail. He appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, IG Punjab Police Amjad Javed Saleemi and Nankana DPO Ismailur Rehman Kharrak to take notice of the matter.