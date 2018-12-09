Kim, Noguchi lift doubles title

ISLAMABAD: Korea’s Cheong-Eui Kim and Japan’s Rio Noguchi annexed the doubles title of the Serena ITF Futures Tennis beating their opponents in straight sets here at the PTF Complex on Saturday.

The duo defeated Darko Jandric of Serbia and Shonigmatjon Shofayziyev of Uzbekistan in the final 6-2, 6-4.

Kim and Rio proved too strong for their opponents in a match which saw both pairs exhibiting a high level of tennis.

In the women’s decider of the Serena National Ladies and Junior Tennis Tournament, Sarah Mahboob beat Sara Mansoor in three sets 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Result: Boys’ singles under-18 semi-final: Saqib Hayat bt Nauman Aftab 6-0, 7-6(8); Muha-mmad Shoaib bt Ahmed Kamil 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.