Greenshirts boosted as Ammad Butt’s ban rescinded

KARACHI: Pakistan got a major boost ahead of their crucial match of the hockey World Cup against the Netherlands on Sunday (today) when the FIH lifted the one-match ban on vice-captain Shakeel Ammad Butt.

Pakistan had appealed against the ban after striker Butt was suspended for running into Malaysia’s Faizal Saari during their group stage match on Wednesday.

The suspension was revoked with a reprimand, with the FIH stating that Butt’s offence was not reckless but a careless one.

“The FIH Appeal Jury found the appellant, Ammad Butt, breached the Code of Conduct carelessly, but not recklessly, running into a Malaysian player. The Jury accepted the additional evidence that the appellant did subsequently show concern for the Malaysian player’s welfare,” the statement read.

“Should Ammad Butt receive a yellow card in the remainder of the tournament, the FIH Technical Delegate is recommended to suspend him,” it added.

Butt will lead the side in the absence of injured Muhammad Rizwan Sr.

In another good news for Pakistan, the FIH approved Arslan Qadir as the replacement for Rizwan Sr in the 18-member squad.

Pakistan have not won a single match so far in this World Cup. Holland have won one match against Malaysia and lost to Germany.

Winning today’s game is the only way Pakistan can stay alive in the World Cup.

Holland are the fourth-ranked side in the world while Pakistan are ranked 13th. The Dutch succumbed to a 4-1 defeat to the sixth-ranked Germans in their group stage match.

A PHF source said that Pakistan had no other option than to play aggressively if they were to advance in the World Cup.

“Pakistan played well against Germany than the Dutch, and this can go in their favour, provided they hold their nerves and play relentlessly. They should convert their chances and not come under any pressure,” the source said.

“We should not give up and stay motivated. We are backing our players to play their natural game without any fear and leave the result to fate,” the source added.